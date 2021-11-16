From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has said Governor Nyesom Wike’s hardwork, which has brought glaring infrastructural transformation, has remained an astonishment to his detractors.

Nsirim, who addressed the media on the second leg of the second phase of the advocacy campaign #OurStateOurResponsibility, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the state has entered into a new realm of glory since May 29, 2015.

He advised Rivers people to remain vigilant and focused to ensure forces of darkness working against the genuine work of the Wike-led administration remain defeated and a history.

“As you are aware, Rivers State had entered into a new realm of glory since May 29, 2015, as a result of the achievements of the hardworking governor of our dear State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“He (Wike) has remarkably transformed the state in a manner that has left his critics dumbfounded and bewildered. It is, therefore, not surprising that all they do now is to clutch on straws and attempt to throw weak punches that cannot hurt a fly.

“Through well thought-out and craftily executed projects, Governor Wike has earned the title of Nigeria’s face of democracy. His projects speak for themselves and the people of Rivers State must remain vigilant to ensure that the forces of darkness and retrogression, who see nothing good in the genuine efforts being put in to transform the state, remain where they have been consigned in the dustbin of history.”

On the second leg of the second phase of the advocacy campaign, the commissioner disclosed that Ministry of Information and Communications has called for entries for “theme song” competition as part of harnessing hidden talents of Rivers residents, irrespective of their backgrounds.

“It is important to stress that the theme song must align and match the hash tag OurStateOurResponsibility. We expect the them song to tell the people of Rivers State and others what to expect and what is expected of them,” Nsirim explained.

