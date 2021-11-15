From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim has said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s infrastructural transformation of the state is an astonishment to his detractors.

Nsirim, who addressed the media on the second leg of the second phase of the advocacy campaign with the hashtag #OurStateOurResponsibility, in Port Harcourt, said Rivers State had entered into a NEW realm of glory since May 29, 2015.

He advised the people of Rivers to remain vigilant and focused to ensure that the forces of darkness working against the genuine work of the Wike-led administration remain defeated and a history.

‘As you are aware, Rivers State had entered into a NEW realm of glory since May 29, 2015, as a result of the achievements of the hardworking governor of our dear State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,’ Nsirim noted.

‘He (Wike) has remarkably transformed the state in a manner that has left his critics dumbfounded and bewildered. It is, therefore, not surprising that all they do now is to clutch on straws and attempt to throw weak punches that cannot hurt a fly.

‘Through well-thought-out and craftily executed projects, Governor Wike has earned the title of Nigeria’s Face of Democracy. His projects speak for themselves and the people of Rivers State must remain vigilant to ensure that the forces of darkness and retrogression, who see nothing good in the genuine efforts being put in to transform the State, remain where they have been consigned in the dustbin of history.’

Speaking on the second leg of the second phase of the advocacy campaign, the commissioner disclosed that the Ministry of Information and Communications has called for entries for the “theme song” competition, as part of harnessing hidden talents of Rivers residents, irrespective of their backgrounds.

‘It is important to stress that the theme song must align and match the hash tag OurStateOurResponsibility. We expect the song to tell the people of Rivers State and others what to expect and what is expected of them,’ Nsirim explained.

‘We expect a theme song that people can have in their heads, something that is simple, catchy and easy to remember and establishes a connection with the listeners and should not exceed three minutes.’

He added that the ministry has chosen a unique set of judges that have the required capacity to select the best, knowing the expectations of the ministry and what the competition aims to achieve.

The commissioner added that beyond the cash incentive (N300,000 for the overall best entry, N150,000 for the second best entry and N100,000 for third beat entry), the competition has the potential of throwing up the winner to the national and global stage.

‘We, therefore, expect our creative minds to look beyond the cash incentive and think about a legacy that they can be remembered for,’ he said.

