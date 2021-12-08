From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been conferred with Man of the Year award, by DAAR Communications.

Presenting the award to Governor Wike, the Chairman of the occasion, Steve Omojafor commended him for the transformational leadership he has exhibited as governor.

He noted that Governor Wike has recorded giant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and sports and recommended his model for other politicians to emulate in order to fast track development in the country.

“If other governors carry out their responsibilities like Governor Wike, Nigeria will be a better place for all”

Omojafor described the honour bestowed on Governor Wike as well deserved and commended DAAR Communications PLC for recognising excellence.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Wike, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, thanked the organisers for the recognition that would spur the governor to do more.

She noted that Governor Wike is delivering more people-oriented projects in his second tenure because of his avowed commitment to leave behind a worthy legacy.

Banigo stated that the governor’s determination to challenge the status quo is to promote the rule of law and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

She described Rivers State as the safest place to invest and do business in the country and invited investors to take advantage of the situation.

The deputy governor dedicated the award to God and the people of the state who gave the governor a second term mandate because of his visionary leadership.

