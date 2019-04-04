TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has joined the army of well-wishers congratulating Governor Nyesom Wike, on his landslide victory in the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state.

Obuah, while speaking shortly after the declaration of Governor Wike as the winner, said the victory had once more put an end to any doubt about God’s infallibility, especially in the life of those who put absolute trust in Him.

The State PDP chairman said the victory was not just for Governor Wike and the PDP, but for all lovers of true democracy, as well as the good people of the state, describing it as a “litmus test for our democracy.”

While dedicating the victory to God and people of the Rivers state, Obuah further lauded the victory as unprecedented in the annals of the state, saying that it could only take God’s intervention to survive the gang-up and the evil conspiracy by those he described as “enemies of the state.”

“This victory has gone to show that our God is a miracle worker. God has clearly shown that the fervent and heartfelt prayers being offered by Rivers people on daily basis were not in vain. Truly, He has disappointed all the counsel of Ahithophel including all those who arrogate the place of God to themselves,” Obuah said.

The PDP chairman said the re-election of Governor Wike should serve as a lesson and a reminder to all political office holders not to take the people to whom absolute power belongs for granted and ensure at all times, that people-oriented programmes at the grassroots are paramount to bring about the much-desired catalyst for social and economic development.

“Knowing that ‘Mr. Projects’ is ever magnanimous in victory, I urge all Rivers people, including those candidates, who lost out in the election, to cooperate and work in harmony with Governor Wike, to hasten the development of our dear state,” Obuah said.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Ubo Effanga, security agencies and all those, who ensured that peace and orderliness prevailed during the collation and announcement of the historic election results.