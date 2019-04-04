TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for using the people of the state to support and work for the success of the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, during the just-concluded election in the state.

Director of Information and Communications of the State PDP Campaign Council, Emma Okah, in a thank-you message to the people of the state, said through their resilience, prayers and steadfast support, they were able to overcome anti-democratic forces against the state.

Okah, who is also the Commissioner for Information and Communications, expressed happiness to the churches, traditional rulers and leaders of thought, women, and others, within and outside the state, for their relentless prayers and support, which culminated in the overwhelming victory of Governor Wike.

He also underscored the critical roles played by the security agencies, particularly patriotic officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Service (DSS) and National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for ensuring that the collation exercise was hitch-free and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their commitment to concluding the collation exercise in the state despite threats of violence.

Okah equally lauded local and international observers and the media for being professional in discharging their assignments.

The state PDP campaign council commiserated with families of those that lost their lives during the elections, assuring that their killers would not go unpunished.

He added that the state government would not forget the supreme sacrifices they paid while defending democracy in the state.

The information and communications commissioner noted that the lessons learnt from the ugly incidents of the elections should serve as a national compass in the genuine pursuit of electoral integrity

Okah urged the people of the state to rededicate themselves to loving one another and looking forward with hope and optimism, “that we can collectively build a better and more progressive state which every stakeholder will be proud of, irrespective of political differences and other dichotomies.”

He assured the people of the state to expect excellent times ahead in terms of credible leadership, provision of infrastructure and development of the state, promising that the second term of Governor Wike’s administration would be far better than the good times of the first tenure.