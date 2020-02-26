Chuks Onuoha, Aba.

Wild fire has gutted the popular Nsulu Games Village at Nsulu, in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The games village had served as a temporary camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before it was relocated to its permanent site in Umunna, Bende LGA of the state.

It was used as a step-up camp for the just concluded Atilogwu Dance I exercise, which was held by the military in SouthEast zone.

Currently, the settlement is serving as a military outpost along the popular New Umuahia road, at the Ngwa axis of the state.

We gathered that the fire which started around 11 am on Tuesday raised down several buildings within the complex; men of the state fire service arrived at the scene of the inferno about 3:21 pm.

But no life was lost at the time of fling this report, but it was gathered that properties worth millions of naira were razed in the inferno.

However, a press release made available by the Commissioner for Information , Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated that the state government had banned all forms of bush burning in the state.

He said further that government decided to take such measures to protect lives and properties of its citizens.

He also disclosed that the state government had directed the personnel of the state fire service to ensure strict compliance and prosecution of defaulters according to relevant laws of the state.

“Following the recent fire outbreak at Nsulu Games Village in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and other areas of the state as recently recorded, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed a total ban on bush burning in the state with immediate effect,” the release stated..

“This ban has become necessary to protect lives and property from avoidable fire disasters as well as preserve our natural habitat.

“The Fire Service and security agencies in the state are by this notice directed to ensure full compliance and prosecution of defaulters according to relevant laws.”