Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There has been wild jubilation in Yenagoa Bayelsa State capital on Monday over the victory of Chief David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress in the governorship election.

Lyon who was declared winner of the election polling 352, 552 votes had won Yenagoa Local Government Area with 24,607 votes.

The celebration which commenced at his residence at Igbogene in the wee hours of Monday continued in the afternoon as several people taking advantage of the public holiday earlier declared by the Bayelsa State Government on Friday took to the streets to celebrate Lyon’s victory.

From Igbogene to Akenfa, youths, women and men staged solidarity march chanting the slogan of the APC. While many drivers had the APC flag hoisted on their cars. The people of Agudama, Opolo, Biogbolo and Okutukutu were also not left out as they had victory dance on the roads stalling traffic for several minutes.

At the Yene-zue- Epie residents of the area including those staying at the Hausa quarters closed a section of the road to celebrate.

Meanwhile Lyon has dedicated his victory to Bayelsans irrespective of party affiliations or loyalty.

The Governor- Elect who commended the Minister of State for Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva for his selfless leadership mourned the death of those who lost their lives during the electioneering campaigns.

He assured the people that his government would be an all inclusive government that would not discriminate against any Bayelsan.

“I want to assure Bayelsans that my government will be an all inclusive one. I am committed in doing everything possible within my powers to reunite our people irrespective of party differences and be fair to all in a bid to reposition our state for greater development and empowerment. My condolences goes out to all those who lost their lives during this election which is regrettable and needless at a time like this in our electioneering period I offer my sincere condolences to all families affected and stand by them in this period of grief”

Also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Amb Boladei Igali Lyon’s victory indicated that Bayelsans have spoke in clear terms.

Igali in a congratulatory message to Lyon, his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo and Sylva he advised the governor-elect to reach out to all other candidates across political parties especially the candidate and leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), your closest contenders.

He said Lyon’s emergence as APC governorship candidate and his victory at the governorship election is a divine call from God “who has lifted you so high is setting you up to take our people through great years of monumental progress and development”

“It is important therefore that you look across party lines, all strata of society and put together a team of men and women with good character and temperament and with requisite experience and skills to support in drawing up a roadmap for you. This transcends manifesto of the APC and your campaign team to include the hopes and aspirations of the greater people of the state. The best journeys undertaken in life are often those commenced with clear roadmap and compass.”