Deontay Wilder has slammed heavyweight rival, Tyson Fury’s insipid decision to select the undefeated Otto Wallin as his next opponent.

The self-styled Gypsy King, who is set to face Wilder in a blockbuster rematch next year, was scheduled to fight again in September or October time after a brutal stoppage of the unheralded Tom Schwarz in his last outing.

Reports claimed Swedish heavyweight Wallin, who had won all of 20 fights, had been earmarked as Fury’s next opponent for a September clash at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

And Wilder had been left more than underwhelmed by the news. ‘What is this? I mean, what is going on here?’ he told FightHype.

‘First of all Fury came over here for his last fight against Tom Schwarz and he went Vegas and came out with this clown outfit on and said how he was going to save America and make America great again.

‘He only had 5,000 fans in the audience but he swears up and down he was the X-factor in our fight which we can prove, it’s proof in the pudding that you are irrelevant here in America.

‘That whole fiasco, that whole saga him coming with that suit and when have we ever had a title fight with no belts? It was invisible. I didn’t saw s***.

‘He talks about being lineal champion, but when did we start making 12-round fights for invisible things? It’s getting ridiculous at this point and now the ultimate thing is they are talking about Otto. That is ridiculous.

‘Look at who he’s fighting. At least fight someone that people are going to be excited about seeing or are actually going to know a little bit about. He keeps pulling out these nightshift graveyard workers and fighting them and talking about he the best.