The truth is when it comes to fighting, boxers’ level is much higher because history and length of build up matters, If Fury can put him self together, he has all it takes to stop Wider, but if Fury wants to play the gentleman that wants to please everyone plus even his opponent’s team, he will get himself stopped.

My biggest worry is that after this big fight one of the two hard guys may lose his confidence which may make it easier for Joshua to beat the loser, but the winner will increase in confidence that will make it beat the winner. The thing is in less than a few weeks from now the truth will prevail as to who is the better boxer between Furry and Wilder, Oboh said.