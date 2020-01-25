Former British, Commonwealth and WBA International light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said that the February 22nd rematch between Deontay Wilder the current WBC Heavyweight boxing champion and former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Furry will be the most difficult fight to predict who among these two hard men and heavy punchers will fall first.
And who among these two big punchers will experience his first defeat by via ‘knockout’?
Let us be realistic, if any boxer can beat Anthony Joshua at Joshua’s best it has to be any of the two big, tall, dangerous and heavyweight punchers.
There is an ancient saying that if you bang two irons the truth is one or both must crack.
Tyson Fury has never been beaten before so also is De- ontay Wilder, even Anthony Joshua with all his glamour has tasted defeat once before in the hands of Andy Ruiz which he, Joshua, later revenged in Saudi Arabia.
My biggest worry is, for Joshua to be respected by all as the very best heavyweight boxer, he must have to fight and beat either Fury or Wilder. Wider punches so hard, he can rock a male bullock and even fleeting goat with his punch.
The truth is when it comes to fighting, boxers’ level is much higher because history and length of build up matters, If Fury can put him self together, he has all it takes to stop Wider, but if Fury wants to play the gentleman that wants to please everyone plus even his opponent’s team, he will get himself stopped.
My biggest worry is that after this big fight one of the two hard guys may lose his confidence which may make it easier for Joshua to beat the loser, but the winner will increase in confidence that will make it beat the winner.
The thing is in less than a few weeks from now the truth will prevail as to who is the better boxer between Furry and Wilder, Oboh said.
