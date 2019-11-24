WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder is of the belief that Mexican Ruiz Jr will beat Anthony Joshua in their rematch of December 7 billed for Saudi Arabia.

In less than two weeks time on December 7th in Saudi Arabia, another piece of the heavyweight boxing chess board takes shape when Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua duke it out for a second time.

Ruiz shocked the world earlier this year when he knocked out former champion Joshua.

While many believe that this time around, Joshua will make quick work of Ruiz but not the WBC champ Wilder says he has a different view.

In fact, he thinks it will be Ruiz who will beat Joshua even easier this time round.