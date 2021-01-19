Former world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder is in line to earn a tidy sum from the fact Tyson Fury is pursuing a fight with Anthony Joshua next.

Mediation opened between ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ over a failed trilogy battle could be concluded within a few weeks.

Once both sides have aired their views on whether there remains an existing deal between them, Wilder could pocket at least a couple of million dollars.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who handles Joshua’s side of the negotiations, recently lamented the money to be paid to sanctioning bodies for the bout.

As Joshua holds four belts (if you include the IBO) and Fury holds the WBC version, Hearn has outlined a massive cost to have all the belts up for grabs.

Discussing how he was going to explain that outlay to the top division stars, Hearn told Toe-to-Toe Podcast: “Can you imagine that conversation when I go to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and go, ‘Right, to keep all the belts on the line, I know you got to pay your three percent to the governingbodies?

“So that’s capped at £300,000 ($406,000), and that’s £300,000 a piece across the four belts. That’s $1.2 million ($1.63m). Throw in the IBO. That’s $1.5 million ($2.03m) in total.