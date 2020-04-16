Deontay Wilder will categorically rule out accepting money to step aside from his contractual third fight with Tyson Fury, insisted Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder was set to face Fury in a trilogy clash in October after triggering his rematch clause, following his seventh-round stoppage defeat by the Brit earlier this year.

There had been hopes from Anthony Joshua’s side that a lucrative offer could convince Wilder to forgo his fight with Fury to allow for an all-British showdown for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Promoter Bob Arum said there is no chance of Deontay Wilder accepting step-aside money

However, that scenario seemed highly unlikely with Joshua also penciled in to defend his world titles against Kubrat Pulev, now expected to be on July 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury’s co-promoter, Arum had placed further doubt on that situation ever happening by insisting Wilder would never consider a financial offer to renounce his shot at Fury.

When asked about the prospect of Wilder stepping aside, Arum told iFL TV: “Absolutely none. Wilder wants to fight Fury again. He’s not indicated to us or anybody else that he would be willing to step aside.

“A further question is who is going to pay him to step aside? And, anyone on our staff has not even raised the possibility with us. So as far as we’re concerned, we’re thinking ahead to a third Fury–Wilder fight.

‘We’re Pulev’s co-promoter as well and nobody has discussed with us a step-aside payment.’