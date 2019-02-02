Paul Erewuba

Former British and Commonwealth WBA International Heavyweight champion, Aposte Peter Oboh, has predicted tha Anthony Joshua, the WBA and IBF Heavyweight champion will beat WBC Heavyweight champion, Deotay Wilder when the two meet.

He said that even if the fight is staged in England or USA, that Joshua is at his peak form in boxing, while Wilder is not, judging from his last fight.

“Wilder is older than Joshua but in boxing Joshua is older than Wilder. Joshua’s profile depicts so.I Wilder has the ability to absorb punches, but Joshua has the stamina and technique.

“I strongly believe that Joshua’s camp, headed by Eddie Hans, son of former legendary promoter Barry Hans, should respond to Joshua’s strong request to fight Wilder.

“Though Eddie Hearns has good plans and vision for Joshua, țhe truth remains that you can only give too much protection to a child but not to an adult. Joshua is an adult in boxing and thus his desire and wish to fight Wilder anywhere in the world should be granted as he (Joshua) believes he can beat Wilder; which I also believe in.

“One thing we should know is that Wilder today is better than the Wilder that fought Fury because the greatest boxing training program is to have a real boxing contest or fight with a boxer with equal or better ability . For you to survive in a fight you have to perform above your best standard that one is used to and Wilder went through that test when he fought Fury.”