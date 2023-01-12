The reasoning behind Deontay Wilder exclusively informing World Boxing News of his desire to fight Anthony Joshua next was ratified by his coach.

Malik Scott joined co-manager Shelly Finkel, who spoke to WBN in December, stating AJ was the perfect battle for Wilder in the first half of 2023.

However, despite Finkel contacting Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn – and the Matchroom boss expressing interest – they both walked away in favor of a three-fight plan.

Joshua’s comeback threesome could end with Wilder in late 2023, according to Hearn. But for the fifth year in a row, Joshua targets three fights in one year.

Sadly for the two-time heavyweight champion, he hasn’t been able to achieve that feat since 2016.

Scott has explained why Wilder is so keen to get Joshua in the ring, as he was with a $50 million offer back in 2018.

“If it were up to me, Wilder would fight Anthony Joshua next,” Scott told Kate Abdo on The Good Fight.

“The mental strength right now may not be there because he lost two times to a smaller guy.

“So, to go against that specimen called Deontay Wilder, you may need to build yourself up to take on that kind of fight. I get it.”

Scott added how the fight goes down if it ever takes place in the future: “The advantages and the things I see Deontay doing to whatever AJ shows up – mentally tough, not mentally tough – it’s a three-round fight in my opinion.

“He can’t get out of the way. Deontay Isn’t a big guy that punches hard, but he’s slow. He’s not a guy that hits hard, but there’s distance.

“No, it comes fast. If you can’t get out of the way of it, you’re in trouble. And I believe AJ is in trouble if he signs the contract.”