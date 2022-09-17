Tyson Fury is ‘more vulnerable than he has ever been’, according to Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott, who believes Anthony Joshua can take down the ‘arrogant’ Gypsy King.

Joshua has accepted Fury’s terms for a Battle of Britain on 3 December with contracts currently being drawn up for the fight which is expected to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Olympian is coming off the back of two bruising defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, with Fury, still undefeated after three consecutive fights against Wilder, considered the favourite for their showdown.

Scott cornered Wilder for the third fight last October where ‘The Bronze Bomber’ twice dropped the champion in a breathless fourth round.

And having seen Fury take damage in those battles, he suggests now could be the perfect time for Joshua to challenge him.

‘Very tough fight and when I say tough, I mean very tough to decide who I think will win,’ Scott told Fair Betting Sites. ‘And most people will say, well, how is it tough? Fury’s been on fire. He’s been smoking everybody.

‘Yeah, but he’s also more vulnerable than he’s ever been. Fury also gives you an opportunity to hit him more than he ever did too, and in the heavyweight division, I just can’t have full confidence in someone that gives you an opportunity to hit them, I just can’t do that. He said it himself, he’s very vulnerable. He’s very vulnerable as a fighter. But that’s what makes him exciting as well.’