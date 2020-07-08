Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Association of Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park has urged Kebbi state government to immediately arrest and prosecute those who trapped and killed Hippopotamus recently in the state.

National President of the union Mr Francis Abioye made the call while interacting with newsmen in Owerri yesterday on the recent killing of a Hippopotamus in Kebi state by fishermen.

Abioye said the killing of the animal was against the Convention International on Trade of Endangered Species law (CITES) which prohibits the trade and killing of endangered animals.

He said protection of endangered animals fell under schedule one of the animal right law, adding that if killing of endangered animals is not discouraged, such animals will soon go into extinction.

He said the union is strongly advocating for the prosecution of the killers of the animal to prevent future of occurrence.

“The union is condemning in strong term the killing of Hippopotamus in Kebbi state and we want the relevant agency responsible for the protection of animal right to take immediate action.

“This must not be swept under the carpet because it will amount to mockery of the law and it is our responsibility to speak for the vulnerable and defenceless animals”, Abioye said.

He noyed that a similar incident happened in Edo state where an Elephant was killed in a similar manner,expressing worry that the trend may go on unabated.

‘”It is unfortunate that those who killed the Hippocampus took pictures with the dead animals and posted on social media and yet, non of them have been arrested or prosecuted”, he said.

The incident he recalled happened in Samanabi town in Koko Besse Local Government of Kebbi state last week when fishermen killed a Hippopotamus after trailing the animal for many months.