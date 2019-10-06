Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, admonished children of the late Alh. Sakariyau Olayiwola Babalola, to avoid press war over the properties left behind by their late father.

He described the death of Babalola as not only a loss to his family and the South West but also the entire Muslim community in the country.

The governor spoke yesterday, at a Fidau Prayer in Lagos, held in honour of the late Babalola, who until his death was the president of Muslim Ummah of southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy President-General (South) of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Oyetola, who also urged the children to emulate their father, described the late Islamic leader as a devout Muslim, who was truthful, faithful, accommodating and an embodiment of good character, integrity and selfless service to humanity.

“Baba lived a simple life. I want to plead with all the children to ensure that they do not quarrel over the properties left behind by their late father. We don’t want to start reading in the papers that Baba’s children are fighting over Will.

“As Muslims, we should take his death in good faith and give gratitude to God that he lived a life worthy of emulation.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family, the Sultan, South West Muslims as well as the entire Nigerian