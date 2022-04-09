The Oscars Academy’s Board of Governors has banned American actor, Will Smith from attending the awards ceremony for the next decade after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony.

The Academy’s 54-member board met via Zoom on Friday morning to discuss “possible sanctions” against the actor — who will, as it turns out, be allowed to keep his trophy.

In a subsequent statement released Friday afternoon, the Board stated it has “decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”