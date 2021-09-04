Recently, Forbes magazine released a new list naming the most outstanding individuals on the African continent who have made enough waves to stand above their peers. Billionaire tech mogul, Leo Stan Ekeh emerged as the Number One man on this point, earning him the award of Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon. Considering the intense competition for the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, the fact that Ekeh was able to surpass his peers to become the ultimate apex on the African front says much about his genius, passion and achievements.

One of the reasons Ekeh is a favourite among young Nigerians, especially tech-heads, is the fact that he started from the bottom and worked his way up. His sheet is marked with highly rated accomplishments and he has written his name in gold. The multi- billionaire founder of Zinox Group —who also has hands in several other business interests including e-commerce, oil and gas, media publishing and real estate— boasts of an intimidating resume, international connection and riches. That is an inspiring narrative on its own. Thus, Forbes’ stamp of honour came simply as the icing on the cake. He is one of the few Nigerian business magnates whose business opinions and advisory are often welcome around the world. The string of industry awards that litter his ornate office is evident of his success story in the sector. Interestingly, he is not known to pursue unrealistic dreams. How? As the nation warms up for another general election in 2023, many now wish that Ekeh, who has a deep knowledge of world economy, should be given a chance. In fact, Ekeh’s name has constantly been mentioned as a candidate to watch out for in the next round of presidential elections coming up in two years time. Already, Spotlight gathered he has come under pressure from people who want him to throw his cap in the ring for a simple reason that he is one candidate devoid of bigotry and also a nationalist with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

This would not be the first time the billionaire would be pressured to vie for a political position. In 2019, he was wooed by some political establishment to contest for governor of his home state, Imo. The amiable businessman shunned all pleas for the simple reason that he is more passionate about the health of his mega businesses scattered around the world. But now that he’s been offered the chance to aspire at the national stage, will the 65-year old Forbes-rated billionaire buckle-under the pressure this time around? His numerous friends, associates and supporters are waiting with bated breath!

