Super Eagles’ defender, William Ekong has started a campaign to draw attention to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect more than 120 million Nigerians. In partnership with the END Fund and Common Goal, William appears in a 48 seconds public service announcement, where he called on affected Nigerians to seek free treatment.

Neglected tropical diseases are a group of parasitic and bacterial infectious diseases that affects more than 1.5 billion of the world’s most impoverished people, including 869 million children. They included intestinal worms, schistosomiasis (bilharzia), river blindness, trachoma, and lymphatic filariasis.

Preparing to represent the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, William was hoping that every Nigerian will participate in the free treatment campaigns from several END Fund partners across the country. “Like the rest of the team, I joined Common Goal because I wanted to use football as a tool to make a difference. I’m proud that we’re partnering with the END Fund to challenge every Nigerian to tackle neglected tropical diseases or NTDs,” said William.