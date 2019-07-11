Emma Jemegah, Cairo

Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost Ekong has credited Egyptian fans for the victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the second quarter final game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

The South Africans ended The Pharaoh’s journey at the second round of the tournament and it was not surprising that the Egyptians rallied behind the Super Eagles against their “enemies”.

The combination of the three factions of the Nigerian supporters and the overwhelming support of the Egyptians dwarfed the scanty crown of South Africans who were chatting VAR! VAR!! after the Bafana Bafana’s goal was initially denied by the Moroccan referee before VAR later confirmed.

And according to Troost-Ekong, the support from the Egyptians was massive.

“It was amazing. With the support, we felt like the home team. We could be the favourites for the Egyptians especially with their team and big boy Mo Salah out of the tournament. I thank the Egyptians for the support.”

On the possibility of the Super Eagles winning the trophy, Troost-Ekong said: “Of course it quite a long way to go to win but it’s possible. The most important is that we are in the semi final. We have to be very focused with any of the teams we meet in the semi final.”