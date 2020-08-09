Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described late Dr. Dapo Williams, a prominent member of Nigerian United Kingdom Diaspora, as a man who was passionate about the country and deeply committed to a Nigeria that attains her position in the comity of Nations.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora over the sad loss.

The President while sympathising with the family and friends of the deceased, recalled his meeting with Williams in January, this year, during a town hall meeting with Nigerian professionals in the United Kingdom.

“He was passionate about our country, deeply committed to a Nigeria that attains her position in the comity of Nations. It’s sad to lose such a hopeful, ebullient soul so soon,” he said.

In a related development, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described

the death of Williams, as an irreparable loss to his family, Nigeria and the UK communities.

According to a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, PR and

Protocols Unit, Dabiri-Erewa added that Williams, was a quintessential gentleman, a worthy patriot , and highly respected leader in the UK Nigerian Diaspora community as well as in Nigeria.

She further described him as a worthy agent of change in all facets of life and humanity and pioneer Chairman of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG).

“A selfless man, who always puts the needs of others before his. He was on the frontline of mobilising support from Nigerians in Diaspora to assist government efforts in battling Covid-19 pandemic as a member of the Nigerian Diaspora Covid-19 Eradication support group”, she said.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed unto God to give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and grant him eternal rest.

The 61-year old erudite scholar was a multiple Masters degree holder with a Ph.D from University of Salford and had numerous professional certificates from several prestigious institutions including Harvard Busines School and University of Cambridge.

Until his death, Williams was a real estate practitioner with over 30 years of experience in the Building Maintenance Industry and a highly respected community leader in the United Kingdom.

He was also an expert in the Oil and Gas, Automobile Products Retailing, Construction, Education, Employment, Legal Advice and Guidance Industry Sectors.

Williams was also the Chair of a Forecourt Petroleum Product retailing outfit in Kent and member of the institute of Directors (IoD) in London and Kent.

He was the Patron of many UK-Nigerian Community Projects and President of many socio-political organisations

He supported many community initiatives and organisations including the Nigerian Events Awards UK, Gathering of Africa’s Best (GAB Award) and Uncelebrated Nigerians Awards.

He was a dedicated APC-UK member and a founding member of the Buhari Campaign Organisation in the UK.

late Dapo was conferred with the title of Otunba Fiwagboye, Otunba Tayese and has won several community and professional awards.