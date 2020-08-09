Brazilian midfielder Willian has confirmed he would leave Chelsea after seven “wonderful” years at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old, linked with a move across town to Arsenal, posted a farewell letter to the club’s fans on Twitter.

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team mates,” he said.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!”