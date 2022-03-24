By Gilbert Ekezie

Corporate strategist, theologian and development economist, Dr Osaren Emokpae, has been appointed chairman of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF).

The appointment followed the transition of the founding chairman, Rev. (Dr.) Wilson Badejo and vice-chairman, Rev (Mrs) Yinka Badejo.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Appointment of the new chairman was unanimously adopted by the board at a meeting held on 6th March 2022 and chaired by Elder Segun Olusanya.

Emokpae is founder of EDJOHN School of Management and Chairman of several organisations

including LAPO NGO, Havilah Group, Mindshare Group and Concorde Security.

He is also a fellow of Institute of Marketing, a Fellow of APCON, a Fellow of Management Consultants and has two doctoral degrees in Philosophy and Organisational Resilience.

An Alumnus of Oxford University, Cranfield University, Hertfordshire University. University of Lagos as well as Corporate Strategist and theologian, anchoring two highly watched programmes on Foursquare TV-titled THE ANCHOR and THE WEALTHY PLACE.

Emokpae was the Founding Chairman of Foursquare Leadership Institute, former chairman-Foursquare International Conference Centre Idimu, founding president MIPAN, a founding member of Mcpherson University Board of Trustees, BOT and Founding Pastor of Lakeview Foursquare Church. He is bringing his wealth of experience, expertise, goodwill and social equity to lead the new Board of WBF.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Also elected are; Mr Femi Badejo as Vice Chairman of WBF and Miss Oreoluwa Badejo as Director, WBF.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his first address to the WBF board, Emokpae stated that inorder to immortalise the visioner/former chairman, Rev (Dr) Badejo and vice chairman, Rev (Mrs) Badejo, the foundation is to be totally restructured-with institutions and processes to enhance robust corporate governance in fulfilling its mandate to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in Nigeria.

He further stated that the board 's committees would be developed as instruments of effective administration and governance structure of the Foundation and that a performance evaluation framework will be installed to appraise all directors in exercising their functions.

He also announced that the next WBF lecture will be held in the Institute of International Affairs with erudite scholar and Director General of the Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osagie as guest speaker. “The occasion will have the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria – Rev Sam Aboyeji as chairman, Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina as Very Special Guest of honour. Also, among eminent personalities already invited, include Pastor Tunde Bakare, Dr and Mrs Godwin Ehigiamusoe – founder, LAPO Microfinance Bank and Dr Iyi Uwadiae -immediate past Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Meanwhile, Emokpae has appointed four Board Committees for WBF. FINANCE AND GENERAL PURPOSE COMMITTEE has Mr Femi Badejo – Chairman, Rev Bola Adams – Deputy Chairman

and Miss Ore Badejo as Member.

LECTURE AND SCHOLARSHIP BOARD COMMITTEE has Prof K Kemanbonta as Chairman, Prof Oladipo -Deputy Chairman,. Mrs Abiola Olayande – ex-officio member and Miss Ore Badejo as Member.

Also, the OPERATIONS AND VOCATION COMMITTEE has Dr Mrs DK Kwakpowe and Chairman, Rev Dr Ben Taiwo -Deputy Chairman and Prof. Kemabonta as member.

According to Emokpae BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE has Elder Onome Osifo-Whisky as Chairman and Rev Dr Ben Taiwo – Deputy Chairman.