Wimbart has launched its first edition of Wimbart Office Hours, a webinar and mentorship programme designed to equip African startups with the PR tools required to achieve their business goals.

Targeted at early-stage startups, and with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the Diaspora, 20 startups will be selected by the Wimbart team to participate in the free programme. Applications to be part of the first cohort are now open.

Wimbart is one of the most active PR agencies focussing on technology companies on the continent, with clients that include Andela, IrokoTV, Kobo360, and 54gene. With the launch of Wimbart Office Hours, the team hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part to all African tech start-ups’ planning and growth, helping them realise their vision as they scale.

Successful applicants will join an in-depth all-cohort PR webinar + Q&A with the agency’s founder and Managing Director, Jessica Hope, followed by two dedicated one-on-one office hours sessions where each company will deep dive into communications challenges and questions that are specific to their business needs, to help them attract customers, investment and talent. Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product available and will have secured investment at no later than a seed-level stage.

Speaking on the launch and call for applications, Hope said, “The first edition of Wimbart Office Hours is an opportunity for us to work directly with some early stage startups, helping them to unpick and master how communications and media strategy should be a key part of their growth strategy.

The team and I probably speak to 100+ African companies and start-up founders each year.” Tech start-ups interested in applying for the first edition of Wimbart Office Hours can find out more and apply for the programme here. Applications close at 12pm UTC on Friday April 3, while successful startups will be notified on Tuesday, April 14.