Next year’s Wimbledon is set to take place as scheduled with or without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) have so far been reluctant to stage next year’s championships in the event that no fans can attend.

In recent reports however, the tournament organisers are now more open to the prospect of staging Wimbledon behind closed doors given the success of the US Open and other recent sporting events.

“We are actively engaged in planning for next year’s Championships and are considering multiple scenarios at this point in time, given that The Championships is still many months away,” organisers said in a statement.

An insurance policy was in place at Wimbledon this year amid the pandemic, but the same cover will not apply in 2021, meaning that a second cancellation would have a significant financial impact on British tennis.

Andy Murray, who won the Wimbledon championships in 2013 and 2016, has called for the event to take place next year even if fans are not able to attend.

“I think the events that have gone on so far, the ones I’ve been involved in, have been pretty successful. I guess it would be up to – well, for me, the fans. If the fans are enjoying watching it and they are getting good TV ratings and things, then that would suggest people would still like to see tennis and watch the major event” said the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“For a player, for sure it is not the same playing without fans, but I’d still way rather be playing the event than not. That’s for sure.”