Chris Evert believes that Serena Williams should have taken a wild card to play one grass tournament prior to Wimbledon. This year so far Williams has played only 12 matches including her most recent one in the French Open third round loss to Sofia Kenin.

The American said: “I think it would have helped, for sure, just so she can gauge where she is on the grass and what she needs to work on. Even if she would have lost in the second round or quarters, Serena is the type of player that learns a lot from her losses.

She can make those adjustments. I think she should have. I don’t know if she could — I don’t know if the wildcards were already taken. I’m not quite sure what happened. But it’s hard for me to bet against Serena.

Look what happened last year: Two finals in Grand Slams. The one difference that I see in Serena is since she’s come back, she’s been one or two steps slower than normal. I think that’s a little bit of fitness.I think it’s a little bit of match play. I think it’s a little bit of confidence. But on the grass, we also can’t forget that’s her best surface. That’s a surface that her game, with the power, with the free points on the serves, she’s the most effective on the grass. I have a feeling she’s been practising hard, and I never think you can count her out.”