While the French Open launched an audacious fait accompli with its dates, Wimbledon could wait another month before deciding on this summer’s Championships.No sooner had Roland Garros lobbed a hand grenade into this year’s tennis calendar than All England Club was adopting a Keep Calm And Carry On stance on whether to go ahead or not.

In an unprecedented move on Tuesday the French Tennis Federation unilaterally announced that – Covid 19 permitting – they will host the clay court Grand Slam just six days after the end of the US Open, scrapping its late May slot.

All eyes will now turn to Wimbledon, who issued a bland statement to the effect that it continues to monitor a fast-moving situation.

If it does not get overtaken by developing events the cut off point for a decision is likely to be late April. That is when physical preparations begin in earnest not just at SW19, but also at Queen’s Club, where the stands start to be built for the warm-up Fever Tree Championships.

For the moment they are holding off doing anything as radical as their French counterparts, who will now hold Roland Garros from September 20 to October 4.