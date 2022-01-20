RevolutionPlus Property, the official real estate partner of the NFF, will be giving free land in choice lo- cations within its estates to the Super Eagles if the team wins the ongoing AFCON trophy.

According to Bamidele Onalaja, the company’s Group Managing Director/ CEO, the lands will be available in choice locations in Lagos, Abuja FCT, Nasarawa, Abeokuta, Shimawa and Mowe in Ogun State, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.