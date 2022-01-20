RevolutionPlus Property, the official real estate partner of the NFF, will be giving free land in choice lo- cations within its estates to the Super Eagles if the team wins the ongoing AFCON trophy.
According to Bamidele Onalaja, the company’s Group Managing Director/ CEO, the lands will be available in choice locations in Lagos, Abuja FCT, Nasarawa, Abeokuta, Shimawa and Mowe in Ogun State, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Onalaja, who spoke in Lagos on the eve of Nigeria’s final group match against Guinea Bissau in the ongoing AFCON, said the gesture is aimed at giving the team a boost in its quest to win the continental cup for Nigeria and make Nigerians proud again.
In appreciation of the team’s performance in the competition so far and the need to encourage the players to do more for fatherland, Onalaja said “now that the Super Eagles have qualified for the knockout stages of AFCON, RevolutionPlus Group will pay N1m for each goal scored by the team at every knock-out stages of the competition.”
Onalaja also reaffirmed his earlier pledge of N4m to the team during the World Cup qualifiers and urged them to bring AFCON glory to Nigeria once again.
