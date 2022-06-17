At least one person has been killed and 32 houses destroyed after a windstorm and flooding in Yan Tsagai Village in Rano Local Government Area of Kano state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Sale Jili, who confirmed this, yesterday, in Kano, said that several people were also displaced by the disaster which occurred on June 4.

“Some of the displaced people are taking shelter with their relatives in the affected communities, while others have started rebuilding their houses,” he said.

Jili said that the agency has deployed its personnel to the community, to assess the extent of damage for intervention.

“We visited Yan Tsagai village and distributed relief materials to the victims as measures to alleviate their sufferings. The items distributed include 30 bags of rice, 30 bags of maize, 30 bags of beans, 30 bags of cement, roofing sheets and nails.

“Other items are plastic buckets, spoons, cups, vegetable oil, pillows, mattresses, tin tomatoes and seasoning cubes,” he said.

He advised residents to keep their drainages clean and avoid building houses on waterways to avert flooding.

