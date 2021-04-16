From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tragedy has hit the Umuejem Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, as a late night windstorm claimed the life of a middle aged man, leaving three others in critical condition.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), led by the Acting Head of Imo-Abia Operations Office, Mr Chidi Ogundu, has confirmed the incident to Daily Sun after its assessment of the damage .

Ogundu disclosed that 575 persons were displaced as a result of the disaster, while no fewer than 35 houses and business premises were destroyed.

“We are conducting a joint assessment with other humanitarian agencies in Owerri, to ascertain the level of damage caused by the windstorm disaster.”