From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tragedy has hit the Umuejem Community in Owerri West, Imo State, as a late night windstorm claimed the life of a middle age man, leaving 3 others in critical condition

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) led by the Acting Head of Imo-Abia Operations Office, Mr Chidi Ogundu, has confirmed the incident to Daily Sun after its assessment of the damage.

Ogundu disclosed that 575 persons were displaced as a result of the disaster, while no fewer than 35 houses and business premises were destroyed.

We are conducting a joint assessment with other humanitarian agencies in Owerri to ascertain the level of damage caused by the windstorm disaster,’ he said.

It was evident from the assessment that the windstorm wreaked havoc at Umuejem village in Obinze community, causing wide range of damage.

‘Residential buildings, churches, business premises and critical infrastructures were completely destroyed leaving a lot of people in agony,’ he said.

Ogubundu disclosed that at the time of the assessment by the joint team, one life was lost and three persons sustained various degrees of injured and were receiving treatment.

He said the assessment further revealed that millions of naira worth of good and properties were damaged.

Ogundu commiserated with the victims and promised to let relevant authorities know about the incident for possible assistance.