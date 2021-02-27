Nollywood actress, Wini Lazarus has dedicated her latest movie, My Body, My Pride to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

According to the role interpreter, Bello deserves the honour because his government recognises women by appointing them to different political positions.

She further revealed that her new project is also dedicated to Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae for using their respective Foundations to uplift and empower women and widows. The filmmaker also recognizes the former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu whose New Era Foundation, she says, has similarities with her pet project, ‘Building the Future’ for senior secondary school students in Nigeria.

Speaking more on the new film, Lazarus said: “My Body, My Pride is a beautiful family story about a couple who chose not to give up amid series of matrimonial cobwebs. The story teaches married couple how to live their lives. Although, it is not my first movie, My Body, My Pride takes me a step further from acting.

“The movie tends to teach and create awareness of the sub-consciousness of the flaws that couples can identify, most especially those of them that are very young. I am also trying to address the fact that most of us shy away from this, hence the increasing number of separation and divorce, which also affects the children that are tomorrow’s leaders.

“We must not fail to tell ourselves the home truth, which is, that the total wellbeing and a sound mind of a child starts from the home; hence it must be stable before we can have a healthy society. The movie has come to strengthen the marriage institutions, we must all make it work.”

My Body, My Pride stars top acts like Eddie Watson, Peggy Ovire, Wini Lazarus and Monica Friday among others.