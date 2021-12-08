The frills and thrills of the maiden Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu (BOS) Youth Cup came to the pinnacle on Sunday, with the final round’s team jostling for the first prize – a gold cup.

Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Onikan, formerly Onikan Stadium, came alive for the final match played between Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye-Ojokoro teams.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally declared the event open with a kick-off of the ball.

Ex-international goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguaveon, coach of the National Under-17 team, Fatai Amoo, and members of the State Executive Council graced the final fixture.

Youths under the age of 21 across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) took part in the soccer contest organised by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to complement youth development programmes of the Sanwo-Olu administration and curb restiveness.

The participants were brought together under the BOS Academy platform, on which they were screened and certified to take part in the tournament. Each council was represented by a team.

The final round started after the third place fixture won by Agege team against Lagos Island East side.

The winning team went home with a cash prize of N1.5 million and golden trophy. Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello, presented the trophy on behalf of the Governor.

