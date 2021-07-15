By Doris Obinna

UBE Primary School, Pasali, has emerged winner of the Nestlé nutrition quiz competition organised in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria for Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Science Primary School, Abaji, came second, while Gado Nasko Science Primary School clinched the third position. Ten N4HK schools vied for the top place in the keenly contested quiz. Commenting on the competition, the corporate communications and public affairs manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, said, “The performance of UBE Primary School is commendable, as it shows that they are actually learning a lot from the N4HK curriculum.

“We believe that the quiz competition has engrained the values of healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, good hygiene and maintaining an active physical lifestyle in the learners. We are happy to have this unique opportunity to lay the right foundation for a healthier future for the generations to come.”

The director, Primary School Services, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Hajiya Habiba Barau, said, “The N4HK programme in our schools has contributed in no small measure to improving the knowledge of nutrition and hygiene among our learners. The positive impact the programme has on them is evident through the nutrition quiz competition.

“We also commend Nestlé for their support on the provision of water and sanitation facilities in the N4HK schools, as well as the capacity development of our teachers. The board will continue to collaborate with the company on this laudable initiative.”

Pupils from UBE Primary School, Pasali, could not hide their joy. Speaking on behalf of her classmates, Faustina Offor said, “I am very happy and proud that we won this competition, not only for us who are representing the school, but for all of us. I have learnt a lot about nutrition and hygiene through the N4HK classes in my school, which I was very excited to share through the different stages for the quiz.”

A teacher at UBE Primary School, Christiana Agada, said, “I am excited with the performance of our learners in the quiz competition. Faustina Offor and Joy Samuel have represented our school well by winning the first prize. All the effort and dedication of the educators have paid off.”

All the winners took home prizes, including school supplies and sports gear. As part of their reward to the winning school, Nestlé Nigeria will be providing sports infrastructure for the first and second places to encourage the children to imbibe active physical lifestyles early.

N4HK is the company’s flagship initiative to help 50 million children globally lead healthier lives by 2030.

In Nigeria, N4HK incorporates a school-based nutrition education programme, which equips children to make better nutrition decisions from an early age to promote a healthier future. The nutrition quiz is a core part of the programme to enhance recall and retention of lessons learnt by the students.

Launched in Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Health, Universal Basic Education Board, Ogun State, FCT Universal Basic Education Board and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, N4HK reaches 17,000 children in 30 schools annually, 20 of them in Ogun State and 10 in the FCT.

