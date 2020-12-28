Oluwatobi John, a 29-year-old Surulere, Lagos resident has emerged the first 1 million naira winner in the ongoing Trophy Honourable To’ Gbayi promo launched by leading beer brand, Trophy.

The young photographer who expressed his excitement at being the recipient of the coveted cash prize described his win as ‘unbelievable at first’. “When I got the call from Falz the Bahd Guy saying that I had just emerged the first winner in the Trophy campaign, I was sceptical until the artiste had a video call with me. I am truly grateful to Trophy Lager and International

The Honourable Promo brought to you by Trophy Lager kicked off a couple of weeks ago amid excitement and expectations from organisers and consumers.

During the promo launch, Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami revealed that the under-the-crown promotion was Trophy’s way of rewarding its loyal consumers, explaining that hundreds of consumers have already won Instant Airtime and Cash Prizes.

Speaking at the cheque presentation to the winner, Oyegbami said, “We are delighted to record our first millionaire in the Trophy Honourable To’ Gbayi promo and look forward to recording more winners across Nigeria in the coming weeks. Consumers of Trophy still stand a chance to win any of the prizes on offer when they reveal the promo code under the Trophy crown and dial *8011*Promo Code#. Winners will emerge via weekly draws and go home with cash prizes of N5,000 and N10,000. Aside from Oluwatobi John who is our first millionaire, 9 other lucky winners of N1,000,000 will be announced following nationally televised weekly draws.”

District Manager, International Breweries Plc, Yvonne Onyejiaka expressed delight at the successful emergence of the first millionaire in the promo. “To have our first winner emerge is great, but to have that winner emerge from Surulere District feels even more personal,” she said.