Mr Hazel Onou, a.k.a “White Money’’, winner of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6, is the most humble artist around.

The declaration was made on Wednesday by Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi when “White Money’’ visited him in Government House, Abakaliki.

Onou won N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize at the end of the television soap.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He was among 22 housemates residentss in the BBNaija Season 6 house.

The governor observed that Onou’s set of values attracted the right talent, earned him more influence and attracted good people to him.

“Your humility earned you this achievement. We are proud of you,’’ Umahi to his Ebonyi compatriot.

Responding, Onou expressed satisfaction at developments and transformation of Ebonyi under Umahi’s watch.

He urged the Nigerian media to regularly showcase Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .