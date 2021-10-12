By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The winner of the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year will go home with mouth-watering cash and other incentives, which include a training trip outside the country.

The grand finale of the 7th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year will hold on Friday, October 15, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event gives a rewarding experience for all the dignitaries represented especially the teachers.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is a brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. It is designed to identify, showcase, and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria.

This year’s edition recorded a total of 1,085 submitted entries from teachers spreads across the 36 states of the federation as well as Abuja, FCT.

At the grand finale event, the winner would emerge from the top 10 teachers and will be rewarded with an N6.5million cash prize, capacity training and a computer lab or block of classrooms built at the school where he or she teaches. In addition, the first runner-up and the second runner-up are to receive a cash prize of N1 million and N750,000 cash prize, respectively while state champions will get cash prizes of N500, 000 each.

The state champions have emerged following a rigorous evaluation of their entries by an independent and external panel of judges. The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has so far produced six winners including Mrs Rose Nkemdilim Obi from Anambra State (2015); Messrs Imoh Essien from Akwa Ibom State (2016); Felix Ariguzo from Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa from FCT (2018), Ezem Collins from FCT (2019) and Oluwabunmi Anani from Adamawa state (2020).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .