By Henry Uche

The contributions of a few distinguished Africans to community development, inclusion and other impact initiatives were recognised at the 4th Community And Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa held in Lagos, recently.

Organised by CSR-in-Action, a leading international sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, the CAHR Awards Africa celebrates individual and corporate community and human rights heroes, sponsored by Ford Foundation and Global Rights.

This year’s award comprised nine categories of which two received endowments. 10-year-old Aileen Florence Akinyi of Kenya, winner of the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian award and the Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), winner of the Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights award, both received an endowment of five hundred thousand Nigerian naira (N500,000.00) each to further empower them for impact.

The winners are: Green Africa Foundation, Kenya; winner, ken Saro Wiwa Environmental Management Award; Aileen Florence Akinyi, Kenya – Winner, Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian; Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Nigeria – Winner, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award (Company Category);

Dr. Sanele Gamede, South Africa – Winner, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award (Individual Category).

Others are: Ewang Ngide, Cameroon – Winner Aminu Kano Award for Leadership; Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre, Kenya – Winner, MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award; Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), Nigeria – Winner, Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award; Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa (ACT Africa), South Africa – Winner, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award (Company category); and Professor Nwaocha Ogechukwu, Nigeria – Winner, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award (Individual category).

Moreso, a special award for Exemplary Leadership in Development was presented to Channels Television, a cable TV station in Africa that prides itself as an unbiased and candid observer of global events.

The Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola, stressed the importance of recognizing the humanitarian superheroes of African community whose works and deeds have contributed to the improvement of the quality of life and sustainability in society saying, “In addition to the recipients of these awards, we recognise and applaud every individual, organisation, and company that made it to the shortlist. They have dedicated resources to ensuring that anomalies in their immediate community and society at large are corrected, thereby promoting inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.

“I can say of the winners that I am deeply inspired by their dedication, strength, and commitment to the cause of humanity. They cause the team and I to want to do more.” She added.

The rigorous award process involved an initial public nomination for the suitable award categories, followed by an internal review, validation of nominations, public voting, and final scrutiny by the CAHR awards jury based on a set of criteria.

Members of the jury for 2022 are: Nyasha Frank Mpahlo, Executive Director, Green Governance Zimbabwe Trust; Augustus Emenogu, Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, Learning, and Adaptation (MERLA) Expert; Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Others are: Ego Boyo, Former President of the International Women’s Society, Nigeria; Ichechi Okonkwo, CEO, Victoria Crest Homes Ltd; Temitayo Ade-Peters, Founder, Sustainable Development Consultant, WeForGood International; and Pervaiz Tufail, CEO, Global Child Rescue Group.