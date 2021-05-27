The Chief Executive Officer, Empire Entertainment, Dickson Aligbe has presented awards to three winners of the Empire VIP House on Wheels Reality TV Show Season 1 in Lagos, which ended last week in Lagos.

Juliet Ekeson, winner of the competition, went home with N5m, a car worth N5m while Iloghalu Emeka Valentine, first runner-up went home with N3m and Precious Ese Erhauyi, second runner-up went home with N2m.

Aligbe urged the winners to put into practice all the things they learnt during the show and they should be good ambassadors of the entertainment company and invest wisely with the money.

Beaming with smiles, winner of the competition, Ekeson, said with the way the first episode went, other reality shows should watch out for Empire VIP House on Wheels Reality Show because it is a show that has come to stay in Nigeria. She promised that she will invest the money into her production which will enable her produce more movies.

Ekeson, an actor, musician and producer said she will use her car to carry her crew members whenever they are to going for a location. She will also produce a movie with her busmates (fellow contestants) titled “Journey To Empire”.

Valentine added his journey in the Empire VIP House on Wheels was amazing. At first, he thought it was something not too serious like other regular reality shows and this been Season 1.

“ At a time, I was skeptical, I decided to go and have fun but when I entered the house, I realised that it is not business as usual. There were so many lessons that we learnt which were tasking, educative and entertaining. I was really blown and wowed during the show.

Valentine, a skit maker, actor, comedian and disclosed that he will use the money to invest into human development.

While Erhauyi says he feels happy and estactic. The reality show was a blessing for me to have participated in the reality show. From the rigourous tasks, mind boggling experiences, our minds were deconstructed and reconstructed. Every experience has been amazing. From the business task and internship. For me, every day was a lesson and a blessing. It has been wonderful so far.