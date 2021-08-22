From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Organisers of the Teachers Naija Season 2 Reality TV Show, Anub Media Ltd, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education have presented awards to three winners of the competition who emerged today in Abuja.

Odutola Gloria Ekene, winner of the competition went home with a cash prize of N2million, a 2-bedroom apartment worth N35 million, a post-graduate scholarship, and an all expense paid trip to an exotic location. Similarly, Faremi Mary Oluwabukola, first runner-up went home with N1.5 million, while Oyin-Adejobi Morayo, second runner-up went home with N1 million.

Three weeks ago, Anub Media launched the second edition of its innovative and unique reality TV competition, Teachers Naija, a first of its kind in African Reality TV competition, that seeks to promote and shine the light on teachers as well as create a paradigm shift in the way teachers are perceived in the country.

The adrenaline-packed show which aired daily on Trybe TV from 8-9pm saw twenty contestants jostling for the grand prize. The contestants who made it through the screening process were camped in one house for twenty days where they engaged in various tasks and challenges related to key areas of their profession. At the end of the competition, only three out of the eight shortlisted finalists emerged winners.

Earlier, the convener of the show, Mr Enuagwuna Ubaka commended the housemates for their resilience and performance in the show. He also expressed gratitude to all the partners of the initiative and called for greater commitment from government at all levels with regards to the welfare of teachers.

Reacting to her winnings, a visibly joyful Mrs Odutola Gloria Ekene expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the competition. She equally thanked the organisers for providing the platform to celebrate teachers.

“I wish to thank Anub Media for this platform; in fact. this is the best I’ve ever come across. Thank you for all the drilling, and for all the lectures. Asides the cash prize, I have a wealth of experience from the show that nobody can take away from me, and I really appreciate that,” she said.

Meanwhile, stakeholders from the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK, African Union (AU), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, and several others also pledged sponsorship deals and other consolation prizes for all the contestants.