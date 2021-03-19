Adeyemi Babatunde has defeated 35 contestants to win the maiden edition of The Boss Reality TV show. The show sponsored by Stronvex Nigeria Limited is geared towards investing and elevating the game of talented Nigerian Youths by bringing to limelight their creative works, harness and amplify their talents.

Adeniyi Victor emerged as the first runner up while Yusuf Damilola Mistura emerged as the second runner up. All the contestants went home with various prizes and shared N5 million and other consolation prizes.

Franklyn Oshio Imhomoh, Project Manager who presented the prizes to the contestants in Lagos recently said

“The Boss Reality Television show aims to bridge the gap of unemployment in the country and train youths on writing business proposals, create unique ideas that solves social problems. There are lot of problems in Nigeria but the idea comes in from their needs that they can look for solution in the society, pick a problem and provide solution to it.

Imhomoh disclosed the show is not just awareness on entertainment alone but also about creating value. There are some reality shows that do not give value to the society and participants after the show go into oblivion after some years and nobody hears from them any more. have one form of business or the other and excel in it.

Winner of the show, Adeyemi Babatunde, a photographer and videographer said he felt great and loved because of the support he got from his fans. As a photographer, I will focus more on videography by equipping myself and become more productive.

Adeniyi Victor, first runner-up said his experience in the house was good and nice. The show gave me a new idea on business and has changed my perspective about people. It was interesting and I learnt a lot from the show. I also learnt how to write business proposals which will help my business. With the money I got, I will venture in agriculture like cassava processing.

Yusuf Damilola Mistura, second runner up said she emerged as the most influential person in the house because of her friendly nature. Generally, the house was fun for me, I made lots of friends and contacts, the experience in the house is worth it and I hope to start a business in agriculture.