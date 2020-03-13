After a successful run at the cinemas, prolific moviemaker, Andy Boyo has taken his act to the next level by holding a raffle draw for his film, House of Talents.

Abuja-based Ezeh Chioma Cynthia won the star prize, which was a trip to Dubai, courtesy of Santos Travel & Leisure. She is expected to embark on the trip with her mother. Other winners include Alabi Adetayo, who won a round trip ticket to anywhere across the West African sub-region, courtesy of Overland Airways, Fatimo Daramola, and Francis Ebuka among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Andy Boyo said: “The raffle draw was designed to promote our movie but we had sponsors who keyed into the project. So, what we did today was to show the world that when we do promotions like this, it is not fake. In fact, you can’t even do stuff like this without getting government permission. House of Talents has just finished its cinema run. In Nigeria, we had lots of opposition from different cinema houses. House of Talents did fairly well at the cinemas and we have also showed it in different countries across Africa, including Rwanda.”

Speaking, Mrs. Ibi Fabian, MD, Santos Travels & Leisure, the sponsors of the Dubai trip for two, said: “We are partnering House of Talent because this project is very close to our hearts. We work with young and up and coming artistes and I really think that through House of Talent they will get recognition and a platform for growth. Anything to do with the youth is of interest to us because as a nation, we need to begin to make the youth to have inroads; they are out future. So, for Andy Boyo to come up with this lovely piece of artwork that has given so much light to young people, we found it very interesting hence we keyed into it.”