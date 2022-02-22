Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International and producers of Bournvita cocoa beverage drink, has unveiled the top three winners in the third edition of its Bournvita Bourn Factor School Talent Competition.

Winners in the competition, which witnessed schools’ participation from all over the country, were announced at a media parley held at the company’s head office in Lagos, on Monday.

The grand-prize of N3 million was presented to Bethel Nursery and Primary School from Osun State. In the second position was Excellence Nursery and Primary, Ondo State, with a prize of N2 million; while the third position went to Infinity International School, in Ogun State with N1 million prize.

At the award presentation ceremony, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, reiterated the company’s values and commitment to delight consumers with its brands.

“The Bourn Factor platform was created to enable children from different schools to showcase their talents, compete and win prizes for their schools, while raising money towards a social cause of their choice. We launched the first edition in 2019, with 183 schools entering the competition. Last year, 319 schools participated in the competition, resulting in the collection of over 4 million jars and product wrappers; with 54 of the participating schools exceeding their targets. This shows how much these schools believe in us and the Bourn Factor Competition. Most importantly, it reminds us of how much more we need to do to impact lives,” she said.

Adeboye added that Cadbury Bournvita had worked with winners of the Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition in the past to renovate their schools, set up ICT facilities, build playing grounds and provide boreholes.