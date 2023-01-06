The 6th edition of Faces of Image Housemates reality TV show has produced winners. They are Onyegbosi Okwuchukwu, Henry Enamuotor and Ototo West Smart.

The show, which lasted for three weeks, ended last week with Onyegbosi, winning N1 million, a car and tour to South Africa, while Enamuotor went home with N200,000 with a music video to be produced for him. However, Ototo smiled to the bank with N100,000 and a football deal.

According to Joseph and Emmanuel Etim aka Justtwins, organisers of the show, the winners are expected to give back to the society through their projects. Some of the contestants will also be given the opportunity to feature in the company’s forthcoming movies.

“Before we can invest in any of the contestants that must be exceptionally good, they must show seriousness that they can also work with us. The show is not all about entertainment but we have also impacted positively on contestants’ growth in the real estate sector, banking industry among others,” Justtwins said.

Speaking, Onyegbosi, an indigene of Anambra State, said:

“There were 26 contestants during the show and I thank God for emerging the winner. I also thank the organisers of the show, Twin Image Concept for giving me the opportunity to discover my talents and skills. During my stay in the house, I benefitted a lot because I met people with different characters and I was able to control myself during the show. Winning the show has opened doors for me, and I will execute more projects for the benefit of the society.”

On his part, Enamuotor stated, “My stay in the house was not easy but I learnt how to be confident, patient and how to accommodate people. I will invest the money into my musical career.”

And for Ototo, his experience in the house was revealing: “I learnt a lot from the show – how to control my emotions and how to be bold. I was able to discover my hidden talents as a standup comedian and got ideas on business.”