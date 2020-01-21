Chinwendu Obienyi and Henry Uche

The sum of N2 million has been credited into the accounts of two lucky customers of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The customers, Omolade Olatawura and Isabella Chekwube, emerged winners in the ‘Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) season 4 organised by the bank to reward its customers and were presented with N1 million each yesterday at the Saka Tinubu branch of Fidelity Bank in Lagos in the presence of their family, media, officials of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council, Lagos State Lotteries Board and others.

Isabella Chekwube thanked the bank for keeping to its words, while Omolade Olatawura asked other customers to continue to have faith in the financial institution. Apart from these two new millionaires, the Deposit Money Bank (DMB) gave out several consolation prizes to other loyal customers who participated in the promo.

Speaking at the bank’s third monthly prize presentation, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu, expressed delight at having the first winners of 2020 while assuring that Fidelity Bank will continue to keep its promise of rewarding and improving the living standard of its customers.

He said, “This promo affords wins running into millions and this season we will be giving out a total of N120 million. At the draws last week, 32 winners emerged from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and a total of N16 million was to be given out in categories of N2 million and N1 million, prizes like generators, TV sets and refrigerators were won too. A total of N4.2 million in airtime has already been given out to 4,480 customers, so this is indeed a happy moment for the bank.”

Corroborating, Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island branch of the bank, Chinwe Iloghalu, said, “We have had the GAIM promo for 13 years and we are already creating millionaires in 2020 and this is such a big win for Fidelity Bank. The objective of this promo is to deepen the savings culture and improve domestic businesses and so far we will always remain that bank that keeps to its word”.

Shedding light on how people can qualify for the draw, Head, Savings group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Janet Nnabuko, stated that both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

According to her, “Most of our customers are already used to our innovations and so even though this series comes to an end, the expectation is that we will start another initiative because we keep on empowering our customers.

We will keep on encouraging people to save, at least, we have given out N50 million and we still have N70 million to give out and so this is the right time for Nigerians to partake in this initiative.”