Winners have emerged across the country in the on-going Glo Rewards Cashtoken, an empowerment promo packaged exclusively by Globacom for its subscribers.

The winners who emerged from the cities of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Calabar, and Kaduna, as well as Warri, Ilorin, Igueben, Edo State and Ibadan, have already been presented with their prizes. In a press statement released in Lagos on Monday, Globacom said “We congratulate the winners and promise to continue to provide different empowerment opportunities from time to time, in which they will benefit from the network”

Among the winners are Anthony Iyemi from Warri, who smiled home with N100,000, a Civil Engineering student of Cross River State University, William Ubi, who won N200,000; Sarah Sadiq, a student of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, N20,000, Mohammed Tijani, a Kaduna-based farmer, who picked N20,000 as prize and Benson Polycab from Igueben, Edo State who also won N20,000. Similarly Ayomide Ibukun, a 300 level student of Marketing at the Ekiti State University also went home with N20,0000 as prize as well as Ugochi Nwabiokeze, a business woman in Onelga, Port Harcourt, who won 20,000.

Also, business centre operator in Warri, Anthony Iyemi in an emotion-laden voice said “It’s a thing of joy that I won out of millions of Nigerians that participated in the promo. I never believed that I will win.