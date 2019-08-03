After a rigorous contest, five winners have emerged in this year’s House of Models reality TV show.

Leading the pack is Counseling and Educational Psychology graduate of University of Abuja, Agbomere Osemobo aka Priceless, who outsmarted 20 others to win the grand prize of 3,000 dollars and a brand new car.

Other winners are Ezechukwu Stephanie aka Stephanie (1st runner up), Amebi Godwin Young aka Godwin (2nd runner up), Musa Asekhame aka More (3rd runner up) and Nwokeke Juliet Nneoma aka Jules (4th runner up).

The contestants were selected at the auditions held in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Owerri, and camped in a house for 20 days, where they engaged in various tasks and challenges related to modeling and entertainment to determine their strength and weakness.

According to Osemobo, it’s the first time she’s taking part in a contest of such nature. “This happens to be my first contest. I didn’t see this coming but I came and I conquered. I happen to be the quietest person in the house. Some even gave me the nickname, ‘Mummy G.O’ because of my calmness, but my vote actually counted and I won,” she stated.