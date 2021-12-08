In recognition of his commitment to excellence and his drive for quality in medical laboratory practice, Friday Odum, a medical laboratory scientist working with Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Lagos, has emerged as the 2021 ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award.

Odum was pronounced winner ahead of nine other top contenders at the grand finale award ceremony on Friday at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award was instituted in 2020 by ISN Products Nigeria Limited, the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria, to recognise and reward the unsung heroes of medical practice in Nigeria.

For emerging the winner of the award’s second edition, Odum would receive N1 million, a capacity development training, and a medical lab equipment/reagents donation worth N1 million to the laboratory where he works.

Ndukwe Kelechi from Everight Diagnostics and Laboratory Services Limited, Abuja, emerged the first runner-up going home with a cash prize of N750,000 and a capacity development training opportunity.

Gabriel Oke, an employee of the National Hospital, Abuja, emerged as the second runner-up, winning N500,000 and a capacity development training opportunity. The other seven finalists were rewarded with a cash prize of N200,000 each.

