The 2019 Leadway Assurance Summer Tennis Clinic came to an end at the weekend at Ikoyi Club 1938, with Daniel Oresanya and Mofope Akinyemi emerging winners in the boys and girls U-18.

Oresanya, competing in his last junior tournament at the club, bagged a 3-0 win over his junior sibling, David Oresanya, while Akinyemi proved her winning of the Easter version of the clinic held in April was not a fluke, as she also triumphed 3-0 over Nifemi Ransome-Kuti.

The boys under 12 top prize was won by Tito Eberendu, as he bested Mayo Orungbeja just as Adesola Odeyemi got the better of Denissa Mandela to clinch the girls under 12.

The beginners’ category, U-7 was also thrilling, as Temilore Adenuga outrallied Efetobore Ayenor for the boy’s title, with Tumimimu Lawal topping the girl’s event by beating Ayomipo Ayorinde.

CEO, Leadway Assurance PLC, Tunde Odukale expressed delight over the successful completion of the programme, restating his commitment to do more in subsequent editions.

He said: “Leadway Assurance PLC is synonymous with providing the best cover for life and properties and as such, we will not hold back in our desire to provide a platform for our young ones, who want to be global sports stars to realize their dreams. In this regard, we will ensure a deeper commitment to this programme.”

Tennis section chairman, Abimbola Okubena declared that the clinic would serve as a springboard for junior players to rise to stardom.

He pledged that more efforts would be put in place to ensure that the kids develop rapidly to match the standard of their peers at international level.